WESTERNPORT - The first order of business for the Westernport town officials on Monday evening was to accept the resignation of mayor Tim Jackson.



By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

WESTERNPORT - The first order of business for the Westernport town officials on Monday evening was to accept the resignation of mayor Tim Jackson.

Jackson announced that he was leaving the community’s top position because he and his family are moving out of the area.

Jackson was appointed as mayor in July 2018, when Thomas “Tuck” Martin resigned this elected office and had only served in that position for two months. Martin gave the reason for his resignation as moving to another state.

Prior to being appointed as mayor of Westernport, Jackson served as police commissioner and street commissioner.

Before leaving the seat of mayor, he gave words of appreciation to the town’s office staff and the workers.

Allen Shapiro, finance commissioner, said to Jackson on behalf of the elected officials, ‘You will be missed by the council and town members.”

Michael Llewellyn, the town’s attorney, advised the commissioners about filling the vacant spot of mayor.

He said, “According to the town’s charter, a nomination, a second, and a vote must be taken to fill the unexpired term of mayor.”

A nomination was given for Laura Legge to step in as mayor of Westernport, and she received a unanimous vote from the council members.

Before accepting the office of mayor, Legge was serving as water commissioner, a position she was appointed to take last July.

Dawne Lindsey, Allegany County circuit clerk, administered the oath of office to Legge.

Lindsey said that Legge was the first female she has ever given the oath of office to as a mayor.

Legge said a priority for her as mayor of Westernport will be to “focus on the issue of the Verso mill closing.”

She added the most important issue will be to “investigate how to get water to Westernport, Luke, and Piedmont.”

Shapiro said that with a vacancy now in the water commission spot and the next municipal election not until May 2020, those of the community who may be interested in filling this position may send a resume or a letter of interest to the town of Westernport.

The next Westernport council meeting has been moved from the first Monday of August to Aug. 12, at 7 p.m.