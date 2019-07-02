ELKINS – The Seneca Rocks Discovery Center and other area locations remain closed Tuesday following flooding experienced in Harman and other surrounding areas due to Saturday's severe thunderstorms.

Forest Service staff continue to assess forest roads, trails, and facilities to determine the extent of the damage.

“Visitors should use caution when traveling in this area. Forest roads are still being assessed and may be washed out and have soft or missing shoulders,” said incident commander John Fry. “Be safe and don’t drive over downed powerlines, through standing water, or over washed out culverts.”



Some local roads that provide access to the forest have been impacted. At this time, White’s Run Road is closed from Route 33 to the intersection of Rich Mountain Road. Access the Seneca Backcountry and Spruce Knob in Pendleton County via Briery Gap Road, Sawmill Road, or Forest Road 112 from Highway 28.

In addition, access to the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center will be limited over the next few days due to damage to the water system and mud in the parking lot.



Check local conditions before visiting the area. Updates on Monongahela National Forest will be posted on https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/ as new information becomes available. For information on state and county roads visit http://wv511.org/#RoadConditionList.