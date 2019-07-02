PETERSBURG — The Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, July 9, at the Southside Virginia Emergency Crew building, 425 Graham Road.

From 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., the public is invited to attend an "open membership". The Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers chapter is in need of the public's help and membership. Anyone interested in becoming a member is urged to attend this meeting.

Immediately following, a special meeting for board members only will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.