WESTERNPORT - The 19th annual Lisa Wade 5K Run will be held on Saturday, July 13, at Creekside Park in Westernport.

Course records for the 5K are:

Overall:

Jaron Hawkins - 15:15

Jennifer Davis - 17:33

Masters:

Dennis Mickey - 17:07

Heather Bury - 19:13

The Broadwater family (in memory of Bob Broadwater) has offered a race incentive that pays out $100 for each course record that is broken.

This is a $50 increasing payout for each year the records stay intact and increases to maximum payout of $500.

This year the bounty is:

Overall male - $500

Overall female - $500

Male Masters (over age of 40) - $500.

Female Masters (over age of 40) - $250.

Early registration and family discounts are available. Pre race registration is due by July 10. A special discount applies to early registration with multiple family members.

Day of race registration will be $20. Sign up will be from 7-8:15 a.m. at Creekside Park. T-shirts are guaranteed to all entrants.

Applications are available on the Queen City Striders web site at http://www.qcstriders.com. Click on the 2019 race calendar link. Registration can also be done online at https://runsignup.com.

Applications can also be found at the Westernport City Building, Subway, Port West Restaurant, Moran Liquors, or by calling Steve Amann at 301-707-9641.



