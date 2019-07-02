WESTERNPORT - The 19th annual Lisa Wade 5K Run will be held on Saturday, July 13, at Creekside Park in Westernport.
WESTERNPORT - The 19th annual Lisa Wade 5K Run will be held on Saturday, July 13, at Creekside Park in Westernport.
Course records for the 5K are:
Overall:
Jaron Hawkins - 15:15
Jennifer Davis - 17:33
Masters:
Dennis Mickey - 17:07
Heather Bury - 19:13
The Broadwater family (in memory of Bob Broadwater) has offered a race incentive that pays out $100 for each course record that is broken.
This is a $50 increasing payout for each year the records stay intact and increases to maximum payout of $500.
This year the bounty is:
Overall male - $500
Overall female - $500
Male Masters (over age of 40) - $500.
Female Masters (over age of 40) - $250.
Early registration and family discounts are available. Pre race registration is due by July 10. A special discount applies to early registration with multiple family members.
Day of race registration will be $20. Sign up will be from 7-8:15 a.m. at Creekside Park. T-shirts are guaranteed to all entrants.
Applications are available on the Queen City Striders web site at http://www.qcstriders.com. Click on the 2019 race calendar link. Registration can also be done online at https://runsignup.com.
Applications can also be found at the Westernport City Building, Subway, Port West Restaurant, Moran Liquors, or by calling Steve Amann at 301-707-9641.