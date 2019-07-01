TRI - TOWNS - Plans are well underway for the annual Tri-Towns Homefest celebration, set for July 12-13 in Westernport and Piedmont.
While events are being planned in both towns, the committees planning those events are separate.
Following is a schedule for the events in Westernport:
Friday, July 12
6 p.m. - Homefest Parade: Beginning in Piedmont and ending at Roderick’s Furniture Store in Westernport.
7 p.m. - Tri-Towns Homefest Truck Pull to be held this year in front of Port West Plaza in Westernport
7-9 p.m. - Truck Pull for Paige, vendors, Port West, Kona Ice
Saturday, July 13
9 a.m. - Community yard sale—Located in lot beside old Laundromat in Westernport - Additional yard sale at Caboose Park
1 p.m. till dark:
Vendors-----1 p.m. till dark
Daytons Designs
Port West at Port West Plaza
Westernport Heritage Society
Blackhawk Tribe, Petunia Council, Maryland Avenue
US Cellular
“Two Sweet Sisters” – Port West Plaza
Keep Collective Jewelry
Lemonade Stand - Port West Plaza
Ashlee’s Homemade Dog Treats
Fresh Catch WV - seafood - Port West Plaza
Chic Boutique
Tri-Towns EMS - Carnival food
Leslies Crafts - Port West Plaza - Free corn until sold out
Scentsy
Color Street/Mountainside Gifts
Second annual Big Lew’s Chili Cook-Off - 5 p.m. - Port West Plaza
Tupperware
Pure Romance
Jordan Essentials
Avon
Usborne Books & More
31 and Origami Owl
Scribe Co.
Entertainment
1 p.m. - Jeanie Marple, Susie Patterson, Edie Paugh
2 p.m. - Elvis Impersonator
3 p.m. - Tri-Towns Idol
4:30 p.m. - Jason Good Blues Band
5:30 p.m. - Tri-Towns Idol Finals
6:45 p.m. - Announce winners of Big Lew’s Chili Cook-Off
7 p.m. - Surrender Dorothy
Kids Entertainment
Bouncy Houses
Pony Rides
Face Painting