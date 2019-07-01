At 75, Edna Bailey Hamlin has no plans to get out of the kitchen

PETERSBURG — The Go Cart Village and Ms. Edna’s Country Kitchen owner William “Bill” Sizemore would like to see hardworking people in the community recognized. Especially now after surviving an ordeal that could have ended his life last year.

Retired Master Sgt. Sizemore, who served twenty-two and a half years in the Army, said he experienced a "horrific attack" last year on June 17 at 3 p.m.

“I was out on the track and noticed an individual on the property,” he said.

Sizemore, who said he prides himself on helping those in need, went to check on the man.

He said, “I wanted to make sure he was okay and everything. I explained our remodeling that was taking place so he would know we were hiring people. I offered for him to feed the fish if he wanted to and he took out a box cutter and slashed my throat.”

Sizemore survived the attack and the suspect was apprehended the following morning; he was tried and now resides in a mental hospital receiving treatment for reasons of insanity.

For some, an experience like that could easily turn a person bitter, but not Sizemore; he keeps a positive attitude and is working on multiple ideas to better the community.

One idea of Sizemore’s is to recognize people in the community that do no more than raise a family, pay their bills, own a home, etc.

“Those people," he said, "... we should honor them because they get no recognition on a day to day basis. People live their entire lives and get no recognition; some working two to three jobs. Nobody recognizes them saying ... you’re doing a great job.

“We need to honor people like that ... that fight, that struggle, every day of their lives,” Sizemore stated.

Sizemore’s motto at work is: “We have no strangers here. We are family. God, the customers and the staff own this place.”

“Take Ms. Edna for example," he explained. "I have a lot of admiration and respect for Ms. Edna. She is an incredible person and the key element here.

“Ms. Edna works countless hours and has done so her entire life,” he said.

Ms. Edna has been cooking for the last 60 years. The menu at Ms. Edna’s Country Kitchen is based on her recipes.

“She has a great work ethic and that’s one reason why we partnered together,” said Sizemore.

“We prepare food that the community wants," he explained. "Ninety-five percent of our food comes with complimentary drinks, and we don’t charge for coffee. This is a meeting place; everyone knows one another. We want it to be a gathering place for the people in the community. You can come watch the news or read The Progress-Index while enjoying a free cup of coffee.

He added, “We have a lot of seniors that come and sit in our restaurant. We may be their only contact for the day."

“People also drop by to enjoy the tranquility of feeding the fish and turtles in our pond,” Sizemore said with a smile as he pointed to a family in the act of tossing bread.

But people mainly come for Ms. Edna's country cooking.

Originally from Sussex County, Edna Bailey Hamlin has been a Petersburg resident for the past 20 years.

She has been cooking professionally since she was 21 years old.

“I was born in the country and people in the country know how to cook," Ms. Edna shared. "My aunt and mama taught me; they were farmers’ wives.”

Ms. Edna has always been a cook; she retired from Poplar Springs Hospital last year after 35 years serving as their head cook.

While working at Poplar Springs, Ms. Edna also worked part time at The Pit Stop, which is what Ms. Edna’s Country Kitchen used to be named. Additionally, Ms. Edna has cooked for Howard Johnson’s, Wakefield Inn and other local establishments.

Today, at age 75, Ms. Edna works five days a week: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Ms. Edna's Country Kitchen.

When asked if she will ever retire, Ms. Edna replied, “If I get sick and can’t walk ... maybe. I tell people I’m going to live till I’m one hundred; I’m 75 now, but I don’t feel like it ... but I am.

“I have nobody at home and don’t want to sit around with nothing to do," she added. "Need to keep busy. My doctor told me to never stop working. Some people just sit around and die because they have nothing to do.

“Me slow down? I’m fast and I’m good and I can get the orders out faster than the young ones can,” she said.

Ms. Edna loves cooking and shared, “I like when people enjoy it and tell me so. I won’t serve anything I won’t eat myself.”

During the interview between Ms. Edna and this Progress-Index reporter, regular diner Larry Moody of Petersburg, who has been stopping by ever since they opened, walked into the restaurant wittingly saying, “Anyone know Ms. Edna?”

Moody shared that ... he like many others ... looks for Ms. Edna’s car when he drives into the parking lot.

“Customers love me. Everyone looks for Ms. Edna,” she said with a big smile.

What’s Ms. Edna’s favorite item that she prepares?

“All of it really. I eat it all, but I’m not a big eater,” Ms. Edna said.

She introduced her co-worker and “adopted” son, Ryan Hooker of Petersburg.

Hooker said, “We have fun ...” and was interrupted by Ms. Edna who jokingly said, “No we don’t.”

“Everyone knows Ms. Edna so everyone is glad to come and eat her food,” Hooker said.

What is Hooker’s favorite dish?

“Well, there’s so many ... oh, her strawberry cake is the greatest thing I’ve ever eaten!

“[And] when Ms. Edna makes a meatloaf, she sets aside a hamburger made out of it, which I’ll eat for lunch,” he added.

Diners can also order Ms. Edna’s homemade apple, blueberry, sweet potato, pineapple-coconut, and other pies.

Ms. Edna has many “adopted” children and according to her ... she only adopts the good ones.

She said, “I tell everyone Bill is my oldest son. They look at him, then look at me, and I tell them ... I can have a white child too.”

Newly “adopted” son and co-worker, Ian Zemmitt of Petersburg, shared, “Cookin’ with Ms. Edna’s been alright. Everything’s all good.”

What’s Zemmitt’s favorite Ms. Edna dish?

“The Chitlins. I love those chitlins,” Zemmitt said.

Does Ms. Edna share her recipes?

“Not really ... if my daughter is fixing something, I will tell her what to put in it or answer her questions, but no I have not shared my recipes," Ms. Edna said.

“They’re not written down." Pointing to her head Ms. Edna continued, “They’re all up here. I don’t measure anything. I’ve done it so long, I just know how much goes in there.”

Moody shared, “She’s a beautiful lady. She’s great. If I make it to her age I want to be strong like her and how she puts everything together.

“Anyone who tries this place ... they all come back. Everyone knows Miss Edna,” Moody said.

What’s Moody’s favorite meal?

“Everything, but if I had to choose ... Ms. Edna’s chicken livers and rice.”

When asked if Ms. Edna has any desire to own her own restaurant, she responded, “I’m too old for that … I’m fine just the way I am. I’m not unhappy and I’m not lonely. I’m good and happy just the way I am.”

What is Ms. Edna’s secret to happiness?

“Love one another," she said. "Treat people like you want to be treated. I think that would be fine, if everyone would be like that.”

Ms. Edna’s Country Kitchen and the Go Kart Village are located at 3268 South Crater Road and are open year-round from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Takeout and limited delivery is available by calling 804-431-2904. Sizemore delivers food to senior citizens or anyone else who doesn’t have transportation.

“We do what neighbors do for each other," Sizemore said. "That’s what this is really all about.”

Kristi K. Higgins can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5162.