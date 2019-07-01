KEYSER - With the Fourth of July getting closer, the City of Keyser is receiving complaints about residents setting off fireworks within the city limits.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - With the Fourth of July getting closer, the City of Keyser is receiving complaints about residents setting off fireworks within the city limits.

This week, they issued a reminder that doing so could result in a fine.

Although they couldn’t complete the required adoption process in time for last year’s Fourth of July, the Keyser City Council passed an ordinance on Aug. 8, 2018, making the use of fireworks illegal except for the Fourth of July holiday and New Year’s Eve.

The ordinance defines the Fourth of July holiday as July 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, from dusk to 10 p.m.

This will be the first Fourth of July that the ordinance is in place, and already some residents have been violating the law.

According to the ordinance, “Any person violating the provisions of this ordinance may be charged criminally by the City Police Department and shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.”

Persons in violation could be fined up to $100 for each offense.

City administrator Buck Eagle also pointed out that the ordinance covers “consumer fireworks,” and therefore does not include the fireworks show presented by the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department every year.

“We’re not a consumer,” he said during Wednesday’s meeting. “If the City of Keyser goes beyond 10 o’clock, we’re ok.”



