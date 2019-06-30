Camping isn’t for everyone, but I certainly do enjoy roughin’ it every now and then.

Last weekend, I participated in the third annual Colonial Heights 2019 Great American Backyard Campout that took place at Fort Clifton Park.

Recreation specialist Will Bailey with the Colonial Heights Recreation and Parks (CHRP) was the perfect host; and his wife Christina even pitched in and assisted campers tie-dye keepsake t-shirts.

According to Bailey, the CHRP is the only organization that turns the nationwide one-day event into a three-day one.

My campsite plus six others were set up for a weekend of fun and adventure!

Did the Social Butterfly pop her own tent?

Nope ... thankfully, my new neighbors Rebecca and her brother Cody offered to help as soon as I arrived. The Webster siblings from Colonial Heights were both as sweet as Kool-Aid.

Rebecca also insisted I eat a grilled burger that she made, which I was mighty grateful for since in my packing frenzy I failed to pack food.

However, once I had a moment, I cheated and drove to Sheetz and purchased a made-to-go salad, pizza-flavored Combos, black pepper-flavored Beef Jerky and Chex Mix so I wouldn’t starve to death.

Our first group activity Friday evening was cooking s’mores over a campfire. I made myself two decadent sticky morsels of love. I overheard little kids talking about Abraham Lincoln and other presidents while roasting marshmallows.

Out of all the songs in the world, the kids sang "Let it Snow" while standing next to the fire roasting marshmallows; I happily joined them.

Bailey provided the group of approximately 25 campers of all ages with a list of common sense rules and announced that Campout Quiet hours were from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

We all got pretty excited when Bailey informed us about the activities he had planned for us, such as: archery lessons, a scavenger hunt, river exploration, horseshoes, hiking, movie night, cornhole, tie-dyeing shirts (provided by the CHRP) and much more.

At the mere mention of water balloons, Blaine Allen of Matoaca shouted out, “That’s what I’m talkin’ about!” Allen was celebrating his 8th birthday.

Bailey explained since the Fort Clifton Park is an historic American Civil War fort site, campers were going to have a "balloon battle".

With our campfire experience behind us and visions of fun activities dancing in our heads, we took flashlights in hand and made our way through the woods back to our camps. I couldn’t help but think to myself, “Lions and Tigers and Bears ... Oh my!”

After conducting a thorough search for possible ‘scare the livin’ daylights out of me’ creatures, I crawled into my sleeping bag. Within seconds, I heard the buzzing of a mosquito that I just knew was going to be trouble.

I switched my flashlight back on beckoning him to land near me so I could nip the situation in the bud.

It worked! However, it landed on my face, so, I smacked myself!

The only thing that kept me from falling asleep right away was the frequent noise of something flying into my tent. It was either bugs or maybe bats trying to capture bugs.

The constant drone of traffic on I-95 actually served as a great white noisemaker substitute.

In the morning when the early ‘chirping’ birds woke me up, I heard a grizzly bear. Once I figured out the tent/cave from whence the beast resided, I wondered how the heck the others in the den could even sleep a wink.

Willie Jenkins of Colonial Heights had quite the set-up. Jenkins was kind and served other campers percolated coffee ... which is the best!

Fellow camper Scott Webster of Colonial Heights named Jenkins’ digs ‘Camp Bucks’. I thought he did so because Jenkins’ set-up was so deluxe, but Webster said, “No, it’s like Starbucks, but only ... better.”

Jenkins shared, “Seven years ago I got injured and packed away my camping gear, but now that my daughter Mia is 4, I decided to get back at it.

“I like having amenities," he added. "Next week, we’re going to Jellystone near Luray Caverns.”

I asked Mia to say hello to Yogi and Boo Boo for me, but I’m not quite sure she had any inkling of who I was talking about.

Various activities took place throughout the day on Saturday. I was impressed with how great the kids of various ages interacted with each other.

I witnessed many times Cody ... who will be a high school senior in the fall ... take little ones under his wing to help them in any way he could.

Due to covering another assignment that day, I came and went as my schedule allowed. After my brief absence, I returned to kites being flown which is always a pretty sight.

I spotted a family returning from the Appomattox River carrying fishing poles and tackle boxes. I asked them if they caught anything.

Tim Allen of Colonial Heights commented, “We were magnet fishing.”

I had no idea the sport existed.

Allen’s friend, John Daniel, who was visiting explained, “Magnet fishing is a duo-purpose thing. It’s fun ... you never know what you’re going to find, and it also helps the environment by cleaning out the river.

“Tim caught a pair of pliers today he’s keeping,” Daniel added.

Allen said, “I discovered a fishing lure, too. Spray em’ with a little WD-40 and they’re good as new.”

Every now and then, I couldn’t help but overhear kids talking on phones sharing excitedly with someone how much fun they were having.

Before we settled in for Movie Night, we roasted hot dogs over a campfire and for dessert we made some more s’mores.

While waiting for Toy Story III to begin, I was relaxing and taking in the various mini-scenes all around me.

Some kids were having a ‘club’ meeting in the woods; our host’s little energizer bunny Liam quietly roamed here and there and everywhere; under the watchful eye of his mom, Eric Ellis found a ‘kindness rock’ amongst the pine trees; and a slug drew quite a crowd.

Nine-year-old Adrianna “Tinker Bell” Stuller and 11-year-old Arianna “Pixie” Wooldridge kept busy playing fairies. Arianna made a hairbrush out of a stick and a pinecone, which when used left magical sparkles.

Adrianna who would like to be a photographer shared, “In Mexico with my mom, I took photos of everything, and it was really fun.”

Her experience and passion for taking photos paid off. Adrianna and her family won the Photo Scavenger Hunt.

Bailey provided a list of 16 items for hunters to locate and capture with their phones or cameras, Then, they had to email them to Bailey so he could pick which family would win two season passes to Kings Dominion.

"Toy Story III", played on a big screen at the outdoor amphitheater, was super funny. It kept everyone’s attention, and we all had good laughs.

After the movie, Bailey thanked everyone for being part of the Great American Backyard Campout and he announced the Webster family won two $20 gift certificates to Dick’s Sporting Goods for picking up the most water balloon pieces.

I couldn’t help but wonder how the heck the wee ones were ever going to get to sleep after their sugar intake, but then, I remembered all the different activities they did all-day-long.

It was a little chilly at bedtime so I threw on an extra sweatshirt and my Elmer Fudd-looking hat and zonked immediately.

I awoke to the sound of a dog whining who was bunking with the bear next door. Ha!

The temperature was in the low 50s on Sunday morning. While I was at “Camp Bucks” having my java to provide me with the energy to break down my tent, 7-year-old Gavin McNeal walked by shivering and said, “How is this day SUMMER!”

Webster gave the experience high marks.

“This was a well planned event, and a lot of families participating from all over. It had age appropriate stuff. My two favorites were the archery and the balloon fight,” he said.

According to Webster non-campers in the area noticed how much fun was going on at the balloon battle and couldn’t resist joining in on the action. Unfortunately, I had missed the battle since I had somewhere else to be at the time.

Jackie Bowles of Colonial Heights had nothing but praise for the camp-out experience as well.

“I thought it was awesome! It was great and well put together," she said. "The Recs & Park did a great job with this. We camp at Rockahock, also. We’ll definitely camp here again.”

Kristi K. Higgins, also known as "The Social Butterfly", writes about her experiences at various community events, and will be contributing her insights and perspective, as well as sharing stories of human interest, for Progress-Index customers. She can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5162.