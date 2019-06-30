Witnesses tell VSP that adult male was struck by an SUV

PETERSBURG — A pedestrian was killed at the Interstate 85/Interstate 95 interchange early Sunday morning. Witnesses say the adult male was struck by an SUV.

According to Keeli Hill with the Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a pedestrian fatality in the northbound lanes of I-85 at the I-95 interchange on Sunday, June 30, at approximately 3:17 a.m.

Hill said witnesses told VSP that an adult male was found laying in the northbound travel lane when he was struck by a Toyota RAV 4.

The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene, Hill said.

The incident remains under investigation. The body was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy and examination.

This is a developing story. Hill said an update will be provided as information becomes available and next of kin notification has been made.