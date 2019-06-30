CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield Police are searching for two missing men who were last seen on Saturday, June 29.

Walter Lee Carter, of the 19100 block of Braebrook Drive of Chesterfield, left his residence on June 29, to pick up Calvin Donell Baskerville, of the 1100 block of Sussex Street in Petersburg. The two left in Carter's blue 2002 Nissan Frontier with Virginia handicapped license plate 417260 for a day of fishing at an unknown location.

They were reported missing by relatives on Sunday, June 30.

Carter, 71, is described as a black male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 216 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes. Carter was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and blue jeans. He is in need of prescription medications.

Baskerville, 55, is described as a black male, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 198 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes. Baskerville was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. He is, also, in need of prescription medications.

Anyone with information about Carter or Baskerville's whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.