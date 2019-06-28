KEYSER - A one-on-one question and answer session during the recent Mineral County Commission meeting involved a local resident and commissioner Jerry Whisner, with the main theme being the New Creek Public Service District and Whisner's role with both the PSD and the commission.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

Signed up to speak before the commission, Ty Clifford said that he had questions for Whisner, and they would be “yes and no questions.”

The first question to Whisner from Clifford was, “Do you represent Mineral County?” and Whisner said “Yes.”

This was followed by Clifford asking Whisner if he represented Keyser, and the answer was “No.”

Later in the interview, however, Whisner said he wanted to make a statement about representing Keyser, saying, “Yes, we (the county commission) represent the people of Keyser.” He added that the commissioners “have no authority over the city government, and make no financial or employee decisions for the City of Keyser.”

Another question posed by Clifford centered on asking Whisner if he was aware of a conflict of interest concerning being a board member and not being a customer of the New Creek PSD, and Whisner again gave a “no” answer.

Whisner gave information to Clifford by saying that he was appointed by the other two commissioners to become part of the New Creek PSD board in early 2019, following an opening on the board, and that open position had been advertised in the local newspaper.

Clifford posed a concern of the New Creek PSD operating a board meeting without a quorum of members in December 2018, and Whisner said that he was aware, however that incident was before he became a board member.

Continuing, Clifford asked Whisner of any information he might have about the buying, selling, or trading any vehicles belonging to the New Creek PSD, and the answer from Whisner was, “Not since I have served on the board.”

The subject of the New Creek PSD possibly joining with the City of Keyser’s system was brought up to Whisner, and he said, “The board voted to send a proposal” to Keyser.

Clifford had another question for Whisner and that was dealing with the financial books for New Creek PSD, and the answer from Whisner was that this subject was under investigation and, “The books have been sent to the appropriate authorities and law enforcement.”

Whisner said that several incidents at the New Creek PSD happened before he became a board member, and there are board members that are no longer there.