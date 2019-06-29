TRI - TOWNS - Plans are well underway for the annual Tri-Towns Homefest celebration, set for July 12-13 in Westernport and Piedmont.



TRI - TOWNS - Plans are well underway for the annual Tri-Towns Homefest celebration, set for July 12-13 in Westernport and Piedmont.

While events are being planned in both towns, the committees planning those events are separate.

Following is a schedule for the events in Westernport:

Friday, July 12

6 p.m. - Homefest Parade: Beginning in Piedmont and ending at Roderick’s Furniture Store in Westernport.

7 p.m. - Tri-Towns Homefest Truck Pull to be held this year in front of Port West Plaza in Westernport

7-9 p.m. - Truck Pull for Paige, vendors, Port West, Kona Ice

Saturday, July 13

9 a.m. - Community yard sale—Located in lot beside old Laundromat in Westernport - Additional yard sale at Caboose Park

1 p.m. till dark:

Vendors-----1 p.m. till dark

Daytons Designs

Port West at Port West Plaza

Westernport Heritage Society

Blackhawk Tribe, Petunia Council, Maryland Avenue

US Cellular

“Two Sweet Sisters” – Port West Plaza

Keep Collective Jewelry

Lemonade Stand - Port West Plaza

Ashlee’s Homemade Dog Treats

Fresh Catch WV - seafood - Port West Plaza

Chic Boutique

Tri-Towns EMS - Carnival food

Leslies Crafts - Port West Plaza - Free corn until sold out

Scentsy

Color Street/Mountainside Gifts

Second annual Big Lew’s Chili Cook-Off - 5 p.m. - Port West Plaza

Tupperware

Pure Romance

Jordan Essentials

Avon

Usborne Books & More

31 and Origami Owl

Scribe Co.

Entertainment

1 p.m. - Jeanie Marple, Susie Patterson, Edie Paugh

2 p.m. - Elvis Impersonator

3 p.m. - Tri-Towns Idol

4:30 p.m. - Jason Good Blues Band

5:30 p.m. - Tri-Towns Idol Finals

6:45 p.m. - Announce winners of Big Lew’s Chili Cook-Off

7 p.m. - Surrender Dorothy



Kids Entertainment

Bouncy Houses

Pony Rides

Face Painting



