KEYSER - Potomac Highlands Soccer League registration is currently open and ends on Sunday, June 30.

KEYSER - Potomac Highlands Soccer League registration is currently open and ends on Sunday, June 30.

The league includes players from Grant, Hardy, and Mineral (Keyser end) counties. Any player born from 2005 to 2015 and is not in high school is eligible to play. The ages are broken out into five age divisions with the youngest two focused on small sided games.

Games are played at Baker, Larenim Park (Mineral County), Moorefield, and Petersburg. Practices begin as early as July 29 and games begin in August.

Cost to register is $40 and each additional sibling receives $10 off. Registration can be completed online at www.PHSLWV.com. The league can also be found on Facebook at “Potomac Highlands Soccer League.”

If you have any questions you may contact an area representative:

Mineral County: Alicia Fertig (304)813-7973

Hardy County: Melissa Smouse (304)851-0943

Grant County: Lila Armentrout (304)567-2201





