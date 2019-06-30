KEYSER - For the second time in two months, Ridgeley resident Mike Taccino has attended a Mineral County Commission meeting to seek assistance with the excessive noise level coming from a fire alarm mounted to a pole near his home.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

At the Tuesday meeting of the county government, Taccino wanted to know if there were any updates concerning the fire alarm since his last meeting with them, telling the commissioners he was at the meeting because, “This is my last-ditch effort.”

Commission president Roger Leatherman mentioned that he has contacted the electric company and was assured of a representative of that company would pay a visit to Taccino’s property.

Taccino brought photos of the area in question for review by the commissioners, which showed the area of the fire alarm all grown up with weeds, and he added, “There is no access to get there without going across my property.”

He spoke about the excessive number of vehicles going to the fire alarm area, and “I have drawn the line,” as he explained that often he has to “move my vehicles for them to go across my property.”

Taccino told the commissioners that according to the state code, there is a chapter explaining public health issues and the noise decibels.

He said that in standing at his front door, and at the time the fire alarm is sounding, the decibel reading is 120, while, “When the trees are out, the reading is 75.”

Taccino said that his home is the last one up the mountain and he understood a new road of access to reach the fire alarm would be situated on the other side of the mountain, and as far as he knows there has been no starting on that roadway.

He suggested the alarm be moved to the “top of mountain in Carpendale.”

Taccino said, “I have been dealing with this for three and a half years, and for too long I have been the nice guy.”

He added that if the Ridgeley Fire Company would go to court about this problem, “The money they would spend would buy a piece of equipment.”

Commissioners Jerry Whisner and Roger Leatherman said they both would “check to see what we can do,” and investigate what the state code says about noise levels