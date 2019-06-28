ETTRICK — Governor Ralph Northam visited Virginia State University’s Randolph Farm on Wednesday to sign Industrial Hemp legislation. The bill, which went active in March, conforms Virginia’s definitions of cannabidiol oil, marijuana and THC to exclude industrial hemp for registered growers.

Prior to the bill's passing, hemp could only be grown legally by research programs in select state universities. The only schools with those research programs were Virginia Tech, University of Virginia, James Madison and Virginia State University.

The passing of HB 1839 abolishes those research programs, but also ends the requirement that a hemp grower or processor acts exclusively within such a program.

The Commonwealth had 85 registered growers with 135 total acres of planted hemp crop in 2018. Those numbers are projected to raise to 808 industrial hemp growers with approximately 8,000 total acres by the end of 2019, according to the Virginia Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services (VDACS).

“Some of our farmers are suffering right now,” Northam said. “Commodity prices today are as low as they’ve been in many years … In Southside and Southwest Virginia for two decades now, farmers have sought new opportunities to make up for the shrinking tobacco economy. Industrial hemp cultivation is one of those new opportunities.”

Farmers can register with VDACS to become an official industrial hemp grower following the guidelines set by legislation.

The passing of this bill in Virginia was set in motion by the passing of the US Farm Bill in 2018, which lifted federal bans on industrial hemp cultivation.

As of this month, there are 28 industrial hemp “dealers” and 147 industrial hemp “processors.”

Dealers are registered individuals who buy hemp, grown to Virginia regulations, who then sell that hemp to processors.

Processors are registered buyers who process industrial hemp into products for human use or consumption.

Northam said he expects the interest in those industries to rise also.

“Hemp can be used for so many different products, from textiles to building materials, food additives, dietary supplements, personal care products and even car parts,” Northam said. “Now, we are focused on developing a thriving and sustainable hemp industry here in Virginia.”

HB 1839 defines “industrial hemp” as any part of the plant Cannabis Sativa that has a concentration of THC that is no greater than that allowed by federal law. Hemp products like oils cannot contain more than 0.3% THC.

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture Bettina Ring said the time was right to include industrial hemp in the economy after two years in the research phase.

“We were doing that for two years and we knew we were ready. We knew our farmers were ready, we have investors interested in process facilities, and just thank goodness for the Farmers Bill and recognition that this was a great cash crop for us,” Ring said. “Hemp opens up a whole new world of opportunities.”

