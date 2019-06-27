BURLINGTON – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of upcoming delays near the intersection of WV Route 28 and WV Route 956 in Mineral County beginning Monday, July 1.

BURLINGTON – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of upcoming delays near the intersection of WV Route 28 and WV Route 956 in Mineral County beginning Monday, July 1.

Delays can be expected between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

These delays are necessary to allow for widening operations and installation of a new traffic signal.

Motorists should expect significant delays as traffic will be reduced to one lane in the work zone under the direction of flaggers.

Tentative completion date is Sept. 30.