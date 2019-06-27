RIDGELEY - Mineral County Commissioner Dr. Richard Lechliter dministered the oath of office recently to Ridgeley mayor Mark Jones and the newly elected commissioners.

RIDGELEY - Mineral County Commissioner Dr. Richard Lechliter administered the oath of office to Ridgeley mayor Mark Jones and the newly elected commissioners recently at the town hall.

Commissioners include: Community and economic development commissioner Jim Twigg; water and sewer commissioner Duke Lantz; streets and sidewalks commissioner Don McFarland and finance commissioner Nick Imes.

The position of codes and ordnance commissioner is vacant and will be filled at a later date as Butch Hawse has resigned his newly elected post due to health issues.



