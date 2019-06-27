City officials vote against negotiations for potential sale of former hospital site

PETERSBURG — Ten residents addressed council last week about the potential sale of a city owned property at the old hospital site at 801 S. Adams St. Economic development and City staff proposed the sale of that property to Par 5 Development Group, a firm which primarily builds Dollar General locations.

Citizens noticed, and they were not happy.

“This is just astounding to me that we’re having a conversation, and in that conversation, we’re considering a Dollar General or a Dollar Tree as a grocery store,” said resident Ron Flock. “That’s ridiculous, it’s a junk store.”

A nationwide study by non-profit organization Institute for Local Self-Reliance explains that dollar stores like Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar often target low-income communities and sidestep “more affluent, white neighborhoods,” according to census tracts.

Dollar stores typically offer processed and canned foods instead of healthy alternatives or fresh produce.

The same study noted that Dollar stores are often placed in neighborhoods without competing grocery stores known as food deserts, causing the dollar store to serve as the grocery store in that area.

Dollar stores have been on the rise, opening 10,000 more locations between 2011 and 2018 with another 20,000 planned in its 2018 annual report.

“As we all know, Petersburg is a food desert,” said resident Michael Edwards. “Dollar stores do not provide a good quality food source to areas in which they are placed. Moving forward, I hope that you all do not approve this developer to put a dollar store in this area.”

The proposed dollar general site at 801 S. Adams St. was the former site of Southside Regional Medical Center. It was demolished in May 2009 and later given to the city by the Cameron Foundation. The now empty 24-acre plot has a total value of $1.7 million.

The proposed sale to Par 5 Development was for a 1.22-acre parcel that would have been cut from the larger 24-acre total.

“The property is next to 85 and 95 and has a direct access road on Grant Street. There’s a lot of potential that can be found on this property so I hope you don’t squander that potential by dividing it up when we could have a great piece of redevelopment in our city one day,” resident Marcus Squires said.

During discussion Councilmember Howard Myers said that Dollar General had approached the city, inquiring about the property.

“Dollar General approached us and they’re offering fruit and fresh vegetables where we have a food desert. And we’ve been in a food desert for several years,” Myers said. “It was an honest opportunity to bring fresh vegetables within the confines of the city.”

Though the city did not provide documentation affirming Dollar General’s desire to have produce at the proposed location, the company announced in 2018 that one-third of its 750 new stores for the year would include fresh produce.

The City Manager explained that in any agreement the City would have the option to revisit the project before construction to assure that Par 5 Development stuck to its promise of a Dollar General equipped to sell fresh produce.

City Council voted 5-0 against the sale of the property to Par 5 Development Group.

