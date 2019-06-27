CHARLESTOWN, W.Va. - Outgoing Mineral County superintendent of schools Shawn Dilly has accepted a position as deputy superintendent in Jefferson County.

CHARLESTOWN, W.Va. - Outgoing Mineral County superintendent of schools Shawn Dilly has accepted a position as deputy superintendent in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Schools website posted a release on Monday that the county’s board of education had voted to name Dilly as the deputy superintendent of instructional support for the county.

“Mr. Dilly was selected by a committee of professional and service personnel after undergoing an extensive vetting process,” the release said. “

Mr. Dilly is inheriting an innovative and high performing instructional program that flourished under the leadership of Mr. Pat Blanc.

“Jefferson County Schools superintendent Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson said, ‘When it comes to someone of Pat Blanc’s stature you can’t really use the word “replace”. His more than 40 years of knowledge, relationship and dedication went into building this program.

“‘I know Mr. Dilly will use his own wealth of knowledge acquired over many years in West Virginia to continue Jefferson’s success.’”

Dilly has served as Mineral County’s superintendent of schools since 2014, but announced April 3 that he would be leaving the job when his contract expires June 30.

Although the board of education had consistently given Dilly good evaluations for his job performance, that had not yet voted to renew his contract.

In announcing he was leaving, Dilly said he felt he and the board “were going in different directions.”

His career in West Virginia’s public school system began in 1998, when he took a position as an art teacher in Randolph County. He has also held the administrative positions of assistant principal, principal, director, assistant superintendent and superintendent.

According to the Jefferson County release, “Dilly said part of his job will be to make sure kids are prepared for the next step.

“‘Making sure that our kids are ready for what’s coming their way when they exit our doors at Jefferson County Schools,’” he said. “‘Making them ready and equipped to handle that global economy that’s in front of them.’”

Dilly holds a Bachelor of Arts in art education for k-12 from Fairmont State College, and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction in secondary education from West Virginia University. He has completed all of the coursework for his PhD in leadership, policy and change in education and is working on his dissertation.





