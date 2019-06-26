Edmonds believes group has pieces to "play faster"

CHESTERFIELD -- When Hopewell opened their second week of games in the L.C. Bird Summer League Monday night against the hosts, coach Elvin Edmonds was up of the bench, pointing, shouting, and imploring his team to get up in the faces of their opponents.

For much of the first half, the Blue Devils deployed a full-court press, forcing L.C. Bird into tough decisions in the back-court. When L.C. Bird was able to get the ball across the timeline, Edmonds was calling for his defense to trap almost immediately, scrambling their opponents into survival mode, forcing sudden decisions and the ball out of the hands of their playmakers.

It's a defensive strategy that led to them to a one-sided victory on the night, and something Edmonds thinks could be a hallmark of this team.

"That's something we've been trying to implement for the last couple years," Edmonds said of the pressure and trapping strategy. "But its important that you have the right personnel to do it. I think we have the right personnel this year to play a little faster than we have in the past."

That personnel, led by Edmonds son Elvin IV and Dennard Hutchinson, is without many senior leaders, having lost players form last year's 18-win bunch due to graduation and "some other issues," according to Edmonds. Aside from creating their defensive identity, Edmonds says this summer league experience is also about developing new contributors and building chemistry for this new edition of the Blue Devils.

"One of the things we're seeing is younger guys getting good experience, so those guys are able to mature and learn our system and developing chemistry -- that's the biggest thing for us," Edmonds said. "We really have a young team, so we have to develop some chemistry."

Edmonds pointed to junior-to-be Cartier Strickland as someone who has displayed development this week. Strickland, a 6-foot guard who averaged just under three points per game as a sophomore, was a part-time varsity player last season, being promoted from JV around half-way through the year. Edmonds calls him an "excellent shooter."

He also pointed to Hutchinson, who, at 6-foot-6, will shoulder the heavy load inside for the Blue Devils this season. Hutchinson averaged five points and four rebounds a year ago, but now, as a senior, Edmonds is hoping for more.

"I expect to see him contribute significantly more than last year," Edmonds said of Hutchinson.

As might be expected with a young team, offense hasn't been the issue to Edmonds this week. Rather defensive effort and intensity has caused him concern, leading to his demonstrative coaching Monday night.

"We've shot the ball well. We have some shooters on the team, so we've shot it well. But, defensively our effort hasn't been where it needs to be," Edmonds said. "I think the guys are still in vacation mode. So, (we're) just trying to get them to understand that we still have to compete on both ends of the floor."

Jeff Milby can be reached at jmilby@progress-index.com or 804-722-5151. Follow him on twitter @JeffMilby.