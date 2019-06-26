Colonial Heights American Legion Post 284 (3-1) came away with its most dominant win of the young season Monday night, besting Post 361 of Mechanicsville 12-2 on the road at Hermitage High School, ina five-inning, mercy-rule shortened affair.

284 was led offensively by Nate Tuck and Hunter Vaughn, who had three hits apiece. Tuck was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Vaughn was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Brandon Pond and Justin Parker were the only other Buccaneers to collect hits, with one apiece. Several players reached on walks, with Drew Camp drawing three to lead the team. In total, Post 284 racked up seven hits and 10 walks on the night.

On the mound, Ryan Hayzlett was superb for 284, striking out seven over 4 and 1/3 innings in earning the win. He allowed both runs on just four hits, and only walked a pair in a 92-pitch outing. Justin Berger finished the game in relief, allowing just one walk and striking out a batter in 2/3 of an inning.

Leading 5-1, the Buccaneers came alive to the tune of seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to put the score out of reach. The win was the second of the year for 284 in which the mercy rule came into play.

Post 284 has now won three consecutive games after a season-opening loss. They returned to Shepherd Stadium Tuesday night, facing Post 175.