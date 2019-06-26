ELKINS – Five people were indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in Elkins on June 18, 2019 for fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine distribution, according to United States Attorney Bill Powell.

Melanie Lyn Outen, of Petersburg, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl, and one count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Outen, age 47, is accused of distributing more than 40 grams of fentanyl and a detectable amount of methamphetamine in Jefferson County in April 2019.

Ted Alexander Voss, of Petersburg, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl,” one count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and one count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Voss, age 29, is accused of distributing more than 40 grams of fentanyl in April 2019 in Jefferson County and distributing methamphetamine in May 2019 in Berkeley County.

Dennis James Miller, of Moorefield, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of heroin, and one count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Miller, age 43, is accused of distributing more than 40 grams of fentanyl in April 2019 in Jefferson County, distributing methamphetamine in April and May 2019 in Grant and Berkeley counties, and distributing heroin in April and May 2019 in Grant County.

Michael Dean Smith, of Petersburg, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Smith, age 49, is accused of distributing more than 40 grams of fentanyl in April 2019 in Jefferson County and distributing methamphetamine in May 2019 in Berkeley County.

Jared Judy, of Petersburg, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.”

Judy, age 29, is accused of distributing more than 40 grams of fentanyl in April 2019 in Jefferson County and distributing methamphetamine in May 2019 in Berkeley County.

Each defendant faces at least five years and up to 40 years incarceration and a fine of up to $5,000,000 for the conspiracy count. Outen and Voss also face at least five years and up to 40 years incarceration for the aiding and abetting count. Miller, Smith, and Judy face up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each distribution count.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy D. Helman is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The West Virginia State Police and the Charles Town Police Department investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.



