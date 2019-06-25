This year’s Ohio River Festival promises to be a good time for one and all, and there’s still plenty of time to help out.

ORF is hosting a fundraiser from 4-8 p.m. on July 11 at Wendy’s located at 401 Washington Street, Ravenswood.

Bring your family and friends out to eat, and 10 percent of all sales will be donated to ORF.

This year’s festival is set for Aug. 2-4 at Washington’s Riverfront Park in Ravenswood. Lucy Harbert is the festival president, and has been involved in the event in some fashion for decades.

The event will feature a pancake breakfast, a motorcycle ride, a grand parade, a bocce tournament, a car, truck, and bike show, Zambelli fireworks, and plenty of great entertainment.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children age 10 and younger.

On Friday, Aug. 2, at 5 p.m., singer-songwriter and Ravenswood native Luke Sadecky will perform. This entertainment is sponsored MAK Repairs and PDQ Printing.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, the River Queen will be crowned. The ceremony is sponsored by the Ravenswood Federal Credit Union and Tudors of Ravenswood and Ripley.

Meagan Stowers of Ripley was crowned June 1 as Queen Daphne, after winning the Ohio River Festival Pageant sponsored by the City of Ravenswood.

At 6:30 p.m., magician and illusionist Carl Michael will perform, sponsored by KS of West Virginia, Par-Mar Stores, and Ravenswood Care Center. The evening’s entertainment will conclude on Friday with music by Deja-Vu at 8:15 p.m., sponsored by Collision Specialists, Angell Tax and Accounting, Warner Kia, and Bee Haven Floral and Gifts.

The pancake breakfast will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at North United Methodist Church on Washington Street. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children 7 and younger. The event is sponsored by the North United Methodist Church Men’s Group.

The bocce tournament sponsored by Team Environmental will begin at 10 a.m.

The Grand Parade, sponsored by the Ravenswood Wendy’s, will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Opening ceremonies are set for noon Saturday.

From 1-3 p.m., power boat races sponsored by Constellium will take place. The boat races are a ORF favorite and a highlight of the event every year.

A car and bike show will take place at 2 p.m. at Ravenswood Plaza sponsored by Collision Specialists.

At 4 p.m., there will be cornhole tournament sponsored by Hair Shack and Jackson PRO Hardware.

There will be a Wacky Cardboard Boat Race at 5:30 p.m. sponsored by Applied Partners and Adkins Family RV Center.

At 7 p.m., Shane Runion will perform, sponsored by Perrine and Saunton Family Dentistry, Valtronics Solutions, and Wesbanco.

At 8:30 p.m. Restless Heart, which was the very first national act to play at a Ohio River Festival. Restless Heart is sponsored by TransCanada.

There will be a fireworks display by Zambelli immediately following Restless Heart’s performance. The fireworks are sponsored by Premier Bank, Appalachian Power, BB&T, and Diesel Specialists.

The festival will wrap on Sunday with more powerboat races from 1-3 p.m. sponsored by Constellium.

There also will be a Royal Rubber Ducky Drop at 3:30 p.m. Sponsors are New Life Clinic and Roush’s Funeral Home.

Tickets for the rubber ducky race are $5 each, and one purchase gives you three chances to win. The duckies will be dropped in the river at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. You don’t need to be present to win.

Tickets are available from Lucy Harbert, Premier Bank, Ruth Brooks, Jean Abel, Polla Johnson, Bogey’s Barbecue and Grill, Sarah Vintorini, and Connie Dunlap.

Eagles tribute band Hotel California will perform at 4 p.m. sponsored by TransCanada, Chris and Susan Akers, and Honor Resources.

The event also will feature plenty of craft vendors, bounces houses by Meigs Inflatables (sposored by Mark Porter Auto Group, McDonald’s of Ravenswood,and First Federal Savings and Loan), face painting (Cunningham Realty), a duck pond (sponsored by Ravenswood Insurance Centre and Amanda Greer Photography), and lots of great food.

Entry Forms for all events can be mailed to you by calling 304-273-2293.

Contributors to the festival include S&S Baseball Cards and Collectibles, Commissioner Dick and Mrs. Waybright, Bogey’s BBQ and Grill at Greenhills, Robert Mason, Ravenswood Foodfair, Farmer’s Feed of Ripley, and Mandy and Kate at Tetricks.