KEYSER - The Keyser Kiwanis Breakfast Club will sponsor the 30th running of the “Independence 5K” Run & One Mile Walk on Saturday, July 6, at 8:30 a.m. in South Keyser.

Proceeds benefit community projects sponsored by the club, especially ones for children.

The run begins and ends near the east parking lot of the Keyser Swimming Pool and is a double out and back course on Water Street and Harley Staggers Drive. It is a flat course.

The overall male and female winners will receive awards and Personal Best gift certificates. Awards will also be given to the top three finishers in both mens and womens age groups: 13 and under, 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 and over.

Pre-race registration is be postmarked by June 29. This year there is a household entry discount for the 5K. A late entry fee will be charged for entries postmarked after that date and on race day. Walk registration has no late fee. Race day signup will be from 7- 8:15 a.m. in the west parking lot/picnic area of the Keyser swimming pool. Tech t-shirts are guaranteed to all entrants.

Following the 5K, the club will sponsor the 15th “Firecracker ¼ Mile.” This is a free kids fun run for children 10 years old and under. Parents must register their child on a waiver form. Each participant will receive a t-shirt and goody bag.

Applications are available on Facebook at KeyserKiwanisIndependence5K or by email at jmaltobello@frontier.com.

Applications may also be picked up at Health Matters Urgent Care, Reeds Drug Store and Personal Best Athletics in the Narrows and Country Club Mall.

For more information call Joe Altobello at 304-671-1329.