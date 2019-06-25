KEYSER - The Keyser City Council has a busy agenda for Wednesday's meeting, including an item under New Business listed as an “exit/replacement plan for the city administrator.”

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Keyser City Council has a busy agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, including an item under New Business listed as an “exit/replacement plan for the city administrator.”

When current administrator Buck Eagle accepted the position shortly after mayor Damon Tillman took office in July 2018, his position was described as an interim administrator.

The city council approved Tillman’s appointment of Eagle with the understanding that he would hold the position until someone could be hired permanently.

Eagle’s appointment came amidst a time of turmoil in the city office, with administrator Randy Amtower resigning on June 30 and later, on Aug. 8, city clerk Brandi Paugh leaving angrily during an executive session.

Since that time, Eagle has worked diligently to bring stability back to the city office and help Tillman and the council navigate through some rough political waters.

Another high profile item on the agenda for Wednesday is the Alkire Mansion and any updates there might be on the city’s plans for it.

Other items on the agenda include:

Unfinished Business:

- Water office renovation

- Refund rental fee to Keyser Library

- Code enforcement and determination of nuisance properties.

New Business:

- Steven Swingle, partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau

- Authorization to proceed with Home Rule application

- Martin’s shopping cards in town

- Abolishment of the Water and Sanitary boards

- Posting for three city positions

The Keyser City Council meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers at City Hall.





