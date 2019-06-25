PIEDMONT - Contestants are being sought for the 2019 Homefest Royalty Contest, scheduled in conjunction with the Tri-Towns Homefest in July.

The pageant is open to two age groups - Baby Homefest, ages 0-5; and Lil Homefest, ages 6-10.

The boy and girl in each age group who raises the most money will win the title. Votes are tallied one vote per one penny. To take part, parents should send in a photo of the child no larger than 3x5, with the child’s name, age, and parents’ name, phone number and address, to Susie Clark, 30 Green St., Piedmont, WV 26750.

Winners will be announced at Homefest on Saturday, July 13.

For further information, email susiej24fan@gmail.com or call 301-697-8099.



