The wedding of Alexandra Elizabeth Orrell, daughter of Joseph Michael and Angela Orrell of McKenney, Virginia, and Tristan Greer Bradsher, son of Ronald Bradsher Jr., of South Boston and Shannon Bradsher of Blanch, North Carolina, took place on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Berry Hill Resort in South Boston, Virginia. Officiant was Pastor Jerimy Ford of Passion Christ Church. A reception and dinner dance followed the ceremony.

The bride wore a stunning ivory taffeta ballgown with classic lines. The bodice is delicate soft eyelash lace trimmed with an off-the-shoulder lace overlay. The train was accented with bridal buttons all the way down the back and a scalloped floral lace trimmed cathedral veil completed the ensemble. The bride held a bouquet of white roses, hydrangea, Queen Anne’s lace and magnolias accented with peacock feathers.

Zara Sibtain of Richmond, Virginia, served as Maid of Honor. Jordan Reekes of Petersburg, Polly Carr of Richmond, Samantha Wilkins of Vinton, Virginia, and cousin of the bride, Jane DiGregorio of Cutchogue, New York were bridesmaids.

Luke Turner of Raleigh, North Carolina, served as Best Man. Adam Evans of Stoney Creek, North Carolina, Jon Howell of Austin Texas, Aaron Sahm of Raleigh, and Zane Tallant of Baltimore, MD served as groomsmen.

Miss Mary Katherine Tucker of Dinwiddie, Virginia was the Flower Girl and her sisters Rachael Gray and Avery Elizabeth were Junior Bridesmaids.

A couples’ shower and dinner in Clemmons, North Carolina, was hosted by Robert and Melanie Niblock, aunt and uncle of the groom.

A Bridal Shower in Blackstone, Virginia, was hosted by Mrs. Tami Jo Bennett of Church Road along with her daughters, Rachael Bennett and Rebecca Bleistein. Flowers for the shower were provided by mother of the Flower Girl, Mrs. Mary Tucker. A shower was also hosted in North Carolina by Alexandra’s co-workers. A Bridesmaids luncheon was hosted by the bride’s mother at Berry Hill Resort.

A Rehearsal Dinner at Berry Hill Resort was hosted by the groom’s parents.

The couple makes their home in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Tristan, a graduate of North Carolina State University with a degree in Agricultural and Environmental Technologies and Science is employed by the Virginia Department of Military Affairs. Alexandra, a graduate of Randolph College, Lynchburg, Virginia with a degree in Biology is employed as a Registered Nurse in The Birthing Center, Vidant Health: Halifax Regional Medical Center, North Carolina.