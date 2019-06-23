Henricus summer themes

CHESTER — Henricus Historical Park is introducing new interpretation themes for the summer season in addition to their calendar of events. From Thursday through Saturday, guests will have the opportunity to explore different colonial themes and enjoy a scavenger hunt for the kids.

“The themes focus on high-interest topics that over the years have been favorites to Henricus visitors. They’re all tactile-oriented and great for families,” said John Pagano, interpretation supervisor.

• Musket, Pike, & Cannon Thursdays

The Park explores this themed topic with programs at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursdays. Guests will explore the weapons and tactics common in Europe during the 16th and 17th centuries. Demonstrations will incorporate muskets, pikes, and an artillery drill with the cannon. These 30-minute programs are hands-on and great for all audiences.

• Forge Ahead Fridays

At 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, guests will learn about 17th century trades and watch demonstrations of blacksmithing, leather-working, wood-working, sewing, apothecary, and more.

• Secret Quest Saturdays for Kids!

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, children age 12 and younger can participate in a Henricus scavenger hunt. Children will pick up a game sheet and clues in Henricus’ gift shop and visit the Powhatan Town and English Settlement to search for a hidden historical item in each area. Those who find both items will get a prize. There is an additional gift for the first five families to complete five days of the quest.