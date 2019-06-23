Public invited to Wednesday night concert series at Hopewell City Marina

Hopewell — Bustin’ Loose took the stage at Hopewell Recreation and Parks’s Rockin’ on the River held at the Hopewell City Marina Wednesday evening.

The just-right weather — not-too-cold and not-too-hot — helped draw quite a crowd to listen to tunes along the Appomattox River.

According to Hopewell Recreation and Parks Director Aaron Reidmiller, music by Bustin’ Loose was the fourth scheduled performance; two previously scheduled concerts had to be canceled due to rain.

“I’m really pleased with how many people continue to support this and come out to listen to music,” Reidmiller commented.

Mark Kawa of Enon shared, “This is my first time. I’ve driven by numerous times and saw something going on, but never stopped to check it out. There’s a lot of people here. I’m really shocked. It’s a lot of fun.”

“I try to come every time to Rockin’ on the River," added Nakia Valentine of Hopewell. "It’s the perfect music venue.”

Rockin’ on the River concert line-up through Sept. 11:

• July 17 - One Way Ride

• July 31 - Smoke and Wine

• August 14 - 4Play

• August 28 - Magnolia

• September 11 - Harley Boone

All shows are free and open to the public. Visit www.hopewellrecandparks.com/rockin for more information.