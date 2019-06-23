Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts is being built in front of the Chester Library entrance

Where there’s a will, there’s a way!

The late Mr. and Mrs. Larry and Dottie Armstrong who resided in Chester are remembered greatly for their passion for the arts. The Armstrongs who founded the John Rolfe Players theater group that never found a venue for their performances.

For over 20 years, the late Elizabeth “Betty” Matthews kept the Armstrongs and her own dream of having an arts center erected in Chesterfield County alive.

Initially Chesterfield Center for the Arts at Chester, the Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts featuring the Jimmy Dean Theatre will be built; the anticipated completion date is fall of 2020, according to Chesterfield Economic Director Garrett Hart.

Former John Rolfe Player Tim Stanton shared, “It's so wonderful that the arts center is now going to become a reality. This was such a goal back in the days of the John Rolfe Players for Dottie and Larry Armstrong, for Betty Matthews, for many others. I'm sure a local theater company will now arise and call this beautiful new venue its home.”

Matthews was the driving force behind the Chesterfield Center for the Arts at Chester which spun off of the Chester Community Association board that was formed in 2000 of which she served.

The original art center board members that helped kickstart the efforts that made the arts center pipe dream a reality include the late Elton Beverly, Mark Fausz, the late Rick Minson, Mike Mabe, Jeff Bowman, Robert E. Wagenknecht, Jim Daniels, Doug Pawluk, Pamela Bishop, Julia Bowman, Pat Dodd, Ann Totty and this writer.

One of the first successful fundraising events was a Casino Night held in the early 2000s. The group worked diligently to gather support from the community until the recession of 2008-09 stalled their efforts, according to Julia Bowman.

Fausz who was one of the worker-bees and continuous event sponsors early on shared, “It pleases me greatly to see Betty’s vision come to life. The original board really put their hearts and souls into the effort.

“[Kristi Higgins] and I made Luna Rosa Wine and bottled it at the WeekendBrewer with the assistance of owners Bob and Jeanne. Each bottle is labeled with our original Chesterfield Center for the Arts at Chester logo designed by Bishop,” he said.

Matthews never gave up on the dream of an arts center and continued hosting art shows at the Chester Library with the assistance of committee members and shared the dream to all who would let her take center stage.

Thanks to Matthew’s persistence at prodding former Bermuda Supervisor Jack McHale, he was instrumental in initiating an $8 million bond referendum for the construction of the arts center. The public voted their support by approving the 2004 Bond Referendum.

Matthews passed the chairman torch to Hugh Cline in 2014 who continued to rally the community for financial support. Cline presides over the board which was renamed the Chesterfield Cultural Arts Foundation.

Thanks to a $1 million gift by dentist W. Baxter Perkinson Jr. and his wife Elaine, the project was revived again.

Another spark that ignited interest in the project again came from Jimmy Dean’s widow Donna Dean Stevens and her husband Jayson Stevens who donated $350,000 to be used for the Jimmy Dean Theatre.

Matthews’ unwavering efforts will finally be rewarded!

A ceremonial groundbreaking will take place in the Chester Village Green on Monday, April 24 at 10 a.m. The arts center will be built on the land directly in front of the Chester Library entrance.

Jim Daniels and Courtney Wells both donated a small portion of the land to help bring arts to the community.

When asked how he was feeling with the ground breaking quickly approaching, Cline responded, “Well, I think this is a very significant milestone on what has become a very long long long process. One that we have been anxiously waiting for a very long time. And, obviously we are very happy it is taking place on Monday.

“I want to thank the community and the donors for their patience and for their perseverance through this process," he added. "I think when it's all said and done we will have a venue that the whole region will appreciate."

Hart stated, “I am certain it will become a great arts center for the community, the county and the region. We are mobilizing onto the site Monday the 24th.”

According to Hart, the building and the all-in budget for the project is $16,930,000, which will encompass:

• Building Total Area = 23,350 SF

• Audience Seating = 352 seats

• Construction Start = June 2019

• Anticipated Completion = Fall 2020

Project Highlights

• 117 new parking spaces

• Multi-purpose room with catering support and adjacent outdoor events terrace

• Gallery & Classroom

Hart added, “Also, I cannot tell you how excited we are about Bruce Miller joining the team. The positive effects that his contacts in the arts community and his experience will bring to the operations of the center cannot be overstated.”

Miller will become the executive director of the Chesterfield Cultural Arts Foundation as of July 1.

“We aim for the Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts to be the crown jewel of Chesterfield’s arts program,” Miller said.

“It will serve as a regional home for many of Central Virginia's foremost professional performing organizations, as well as numerous Chesterfield troupes. In addition, the Center will be an incubator for newly created programs that will tour to every school, library, senior center, recreation facility, and historic site in the county,” said Miller, who is the former artistic director for Virginia Repertory Theatre with more than 40 years of experience in the arts.

According to Miller, the Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts is the first purpose-built public performing arts center to be constructed in Central Virginia in the last century.

Miller said, “I hope there will be a big crowd for the groundbreaking ... everyone’s invited!”

Betty’s son Barry Matthews will pay tribute to his mother at the event.

Barry shared, “I wish that Mom could be with us Monday. This is an important milestone towards her vision of an arts center in Chester, but not the final destination. There is still a lot to do; the community needs to stay engaged to keep Betty's dream alive.”

According to Cline, the Economic Development Authority owns the building. And, the Chesterfield Cultural Arts Foundation will lease the building for a nominal amount and manage the operations of the building.

Jim Daniels who initiated the Chester Village Green shared, “The arts center was one of the components of what the CVG was supposed to be. We lost out on having a post office, but we got the library and now will have an arts center as planned.

“We wanted to make Chester a town, not just a wide spot in the road," he said. “Not just a shopping center. A town that functions. Most of what we destined it to be has happened. The arts center is the last piece of the puzzle.

“We formulated having an arts center there in the early 1990s and took a trip to Williamsburg to see their arts center. It took over 25 years to build, but it all started out with the original Chester plan a long, long time ago,” Daniels said.

The current Board of Directors officers and members are as follows: Vice Chairman H. Clem Carlisle, Treasurer/Secretary Sam West, P.C. Amin, Sonny Currin, George Emerson, Sue Messmer, Jimmy Jacobs, Jane J. Baskerville, Ph.D., Lane Ramsey and Tam Moody.

West shared, “After many years, I feel somewhat apprehensive, but positive that the center will finally be constructed.

“We have Bruce Miller as our executive director, who will create an arts center in our part of the county that many thought would never happen. Our board and Chesterfield County are so fortunate to have him in charge,” said West.

Original board member Pat Dodd, who now lives in Florida, stated, “I was happy to be a member of that original group of warriors that kept the dream of the Center for the Arts in Chester alive. I am sorry I won't be there to see the groundbreaking but look forward to visiting to see the Chesterfield School of Ballet brick on the sidewalk.”

Fausz excitedly said, “It’s time to celebrate. Someone pop the cork!”

Visit artschesterfieldva.org for more information about the new arts center. The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, 10 a.m., in front of the Chester Library.

Kristi K. Higgins can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5162. Higgins served 3 and 1/2 years on the original arts center board.