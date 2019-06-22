A Sissonville man has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing a truck in Jackson County.

Seth Eli Little, 31, 203A Cicerone Route, Sissonville, was charged with a felony count of grand larceny.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on June 12, Lt. Brian Anderson of the Ripley Police Department received a call from an individual who stated that someone stole his Nissan truck out of the parking lot behind United Bank on Sycamore Street sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

After speaking with the victim, Anderson put the vehicle into the National Crime Information Center database and officers began to search the area, according to a criminal complaint filed in Jackson County Magistrate Court.

Later, the victim called Anderson to report that, at around 8:32 a.m., someone had seen Little allegedly getting into the vehicle and driving away, according to the complaint. Anderson provided this information to all law enforcement officials in the county.

At approximately 6:32 p.m., Patrolman Anthony Gaskins received a call from the victim, who stated his truck was found on Klondyke Road, and someone was seen walking away from it.

Anderson, Gaskins, and Patrolman Ben Hart found the vehicle parked on an all-terrain vehicle trail about half a mile down Klondyke Road. Little was found with the key allegedly in his pocket, according to the complaint.

Little allegedly told the officers he was test driving the vehicle for another individual, the complaint states.