Saturday

Jun 22, 2019 at 8:30 AM


NOTE: Highlight of the last night at the Mineral County Fair tonight will be the 4-H and FFA Livestock Auction, set to get underway at 6 p.m. in the show arena.
Buyers can still sign up to participate by visiting the tables just outside the arena.

What's happening Saturday at the Mineral County Fair:

SATURDAY        JUNE 22, 2018
10 a.m.     4-H/FFA Horse Show
3 p.m.    Parade Line Up
4 p.m.    Parade Moves
5 p.m.     Gates Open
5:30 p.m.    Rides and Exhibit Hall Open
6 p.m        Livestock Auction Begins

ON STAGE
7 p.m.    28 Speedway
9 p.m.    28 Speedway

GRANDSTAND
7 p.m.    Mud Bog – Super Stock and Super Modified Class promoted by Jack Fullerton Promotions
10 p.m.    Grand Drawing; Exhibit Hall Closes
11 p.m.    Rides Close