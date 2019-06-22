NOTE: Highlight of the last night at the Mineral County Fair tonight will be the 4-H and FFA Livestock Auction, set to get underway at 6 p.m. in the show arena.
Buyers can still sign up to participate by visiting the tables just outside the arena.
What's happening Saturday at the Mineral County Fair:
SATURDAY JUNE 22, 2018
10 a.m. 4-H/FFA Horse Show
3 p.m. Parade Line Up
4 p.m. Parade Moves
5 p.m. Gates Open
5:30 p.m. Rides and Exhibit Hall Open
6 p.m Livestock Auction Begins
ON STAGE
7 p.m. 28 Speedway
9 p.m. 28 Speedway
GRANDSTAND
7 p.m. Mud Bog – Super Stock and Super Modified Class promoted by Jack Fullerton Promotions
10 p.m. Grand Drawing; Exhibit Hall Closes
11 p.m. Rides Close