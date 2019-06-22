NOTE: Highlight of the last night at the Mineral County Fair tonight will be the 4-H and FFA Livestock Auction, set to get underway at 6 p.m. in the show arena.

Buyers can still sign up to participate by visiting the tables just outside the arena.



What's happening Saturday at the Mineral County Fair:

SATURDAY JUNE 22, 2018

10 a.m. 4-H/FFA Horse Show

3 p.m. Parade Line Up

4 p.m. Parade Moves

5 p.m. Gates Open

5:30 p.m. Rides and Exhibit Hall Open

6 p.m Livestock Auction Begins



ON STAGE

7 p.m. 28 Speedway

9 p.m. 28 Speedway



GRANDSTAND

7 p.m. Mud Bog – Super Stock and Super Modified Class promoted by Jack Fullerton Promotions

10 p.m. Grand Drawing; Exhibit Hall Closes

11 p.m. Rides Close





