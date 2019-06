What's happening Friday at the Mineral County Fair:

FRIDAY JUNE 21, 2018

2 p.m. Breeding Sheep and Breeding Goats

6 p.m. Gates, Rides, and Exhibit Hall open



ON STAGE

7 p.m. Gospel Harmony Boys

9 p.m. Gospel Harmony Boys



GRANDSTAND

7 p.m. Mud Bog – Stock and Modified Class promoted by Jack Fullerton Promotions

10:30 p.m. Rides Close



NOTE: There was a misprint in the Fair Book - there are no fireworks scheduled this year.