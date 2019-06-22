What's happening this weekend at the Minco Music Heritage Festival:
KEYSER - The first Minco Music Heritage Festival continues today and Sunday throughout Keyser.
The schedule is as follows:
Saturday Events:
10 a.m. Float Trip weather permitting
(Begins under the Keyser bridge. Bring your
kayak or canoe. Shuttles provided!)
South End Stage
12:30 p.m. RELAY FOR LIFE KICKOFF
2 p.m. Delberto Davis
3 p.m. Ronni Weiss
4 p.m. Don Schell
5 p.m. Five O’Clock Pan Band
6 p.m. Relay for Life
7 p.m. Airport Pan Band
8 p.m. Relay for Life Luminaries
9 p.m. Stage Closes
Courthouse Stage
12 p.m. PSC Jazz Band, Don Redman retro
1 p.m. PSC Jazz Band
2 p.m. To be announced!
3 p.m. Luke Hoover & Friends
4 p.m. Rain Crow
5 p.m. Wounded Moose
6 p.m. Tony Rogers
7 p.m. Stack O Blues
8 p.m. Drum Circle
(Bring your drums or other percussion!)
9:00 Stage Closes
Saturday After Hours & Other Events
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mineral County Museum
(253 Carskadon Lane, Keyser)
2 p.m. Sports Car Parade, Main Street
KVFD Chicken Bar B Que, Armstrong Street
Relay for Life UNTIL MIDNIGHT, South End
Live Music After Hours! Indie on Main, Clancy’s, Queen’s Point Coffee, Canadlewyck Inn, Hoover’s Bar & Grill
Sunday events:
Courthouse stage
1 p.m. Scott Paxton
2 p.m. Firebyrd
3 p.m. Channel Cats
4 p.m. All Star Pan
5 p.m. Stage Closes
South End stage
1 p.m. Nae Paugh
2 p.m. Crunchy 1/2 Notes
3 p.m. Scott Brooks
4 p.m. Tim Miller
5 p.m. Restoration Ministry
6 p.m. Stage Closes
Other Sunday Events:
1-4 p.m. Car Show @ Royal Air Lot
1-4 p.m. Rotary Games from JTF South End Field: Bubble Soccer, Laser Tag, Archery Tag, Cornhole and others!
1-4 p.m. Mineral County Museum Open, 253 Carskadon Lane.
In case of heavy rain or thunderstorms, the
music venues will be relocated: South End
performers will be at the Indie on Main and
Courthouse performers will be at Queen’s
Point Coffee.