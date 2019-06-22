What's happening this weekend at the Minco Music Heritage Festival:

KEYSER - The first Minco Music Heritage Festival continues today and Sunday throughout Keyser.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday Events:

10 a.m. Float Trip weather permitting

(Begins under the Keyser bridge. Bring your

kayak or canoe. Shuttles provided!)



South End Stage

12:30 p.m. RELAY FOR LIFE KICKOFF

2 p.m. Delberto Davis

3 p.m. Ronni Weiss

4 p.m. Don Schell

5 p.m. Five O’Clock Pan Band

6 p.m. Relay for Life

7 p.m. Airport Pan Band

8 p.m. Relay for Life Luminaries

9 p.m. Stage Closes



Courthouse Stage

12 p.m. PSC Jazz Band, Don Redman retro

1 p.m. PSC Jazz Band

2 p.m. To be announced!

3 p.m. Luke Hoover & Friends

4 p.m. Rain Crow

5 p.m. Wounded Moose

6 p.m. Tony Rogers

7 p.m. Stack O Blues

8 p.m. Drum Circle

(Bring your drums or other percussion!)

9:00 Stage Closes



Saturday After Hours & Other Events

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mineral County Museum

(253 Carskadon Lane, Keyser)

2 p.m. Sports Car Parade, Main Street

KVFD Chicken Bar B Que, Armstrong Street

Relay for Life UNTIL MIDNIGHT, South End

Live Music After Hours! Indie on Main, Clancy’s, Queen’s Point Coffee, Canadlewyck Inn, Hoover’s Bar & Grill



Sunday events:

Courthouse stage

1 p.m. Scott Paxton

2 p.m. Firebyrd

3 p.m. Channel Cats

4 p.m. All Star Pan

5 p.m. Stage Closes



South End stage

1 p.m. Nae Paugh

2 p.m. Crunchy 1/2 Notes

3 p.m. Scott Brooks

4 p.m. Tim Miller

5 p.m. Restoration Ministry

6 p.m. Stage Closes



Other Sunday Events:

1-4 p.m. Car Show @ Royal Air Lot

1-4 p.m. Rotary Games from JTF South End Field: Bubble Soccer, Laser Tag, Archery Tag, Cornhole and others!

1-4 p.m. Mineral County Museum Open, 253 Carskadon Lane.



In case of heavy rain or thunderstorms, the

music venues will be relocated: South End

performers will be at the Indie on Main and

Courthouse performers will be at Queen’s

Point Coffee.