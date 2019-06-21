KEYSER - What's happening Friday at the Minco Music Heritage Festival:
Friday Events:
South End Stage
5 pm Ben Townsend
6 p.m. Ukelele Trio
7 p.m. Pinnacle
8 p.m. Day Old News
9 p.m. Stage Closes
Courthouse Stage
5 p.m. H2O
6 p.m. Flybirds
7 p.m. Matt Borror
8 p.m. Mountain Echoes
9 p.m. Stage Closes
Indie on Main
6:30 p.m. Jack Rollins Workshop
After Hours Events:
Friday and Saturday evenings
Indie on Main, Queens Point Coffee,
Candlewyck Inn, Clancy’s,
Hoover’s Bar and Grill.
Featuring many of the days’ performers
including Pinnacle, Ben Acros, Dan Stonebrook,
and The Blaze, among others!
After Hours Pass available online or at the Indie
Pass good at all locations