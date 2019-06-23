SHORT GAP - Frankfort High School band director Roger Walker was recently presented the 2019 West Virginia Bandmaster of the Year Award.

SHORT GAP - Frankfort High School band director Roger Walker was recently presented the 2019 West Virginia Bandmaster of the Year Award.

Presented by the Tau (WV) Chapter of Phi Beta Mu, the International Bandmaster Honorary Fraternity, the high honor is awarded annually to one or more band directors in West Virginia. Michael Knepper, band director at Musselman High School in Inwood, and Victor Iapalucci, band director at Philip Barbour High School in Philippi, presented the award to Mr. Walker at the FHS Band's spring organizational meeting.

In addition to current band students and families, many former students and families were in attendance for the presentation. Walker is presently serving his 19th year as the band director at Frankfort, and his 22nd year with Mineral County Schools.

Over his two tenures as director, the FHS Concert Band has earned consistent Superior ratings at Concert Adjudication Festivals. The Falcon Marching has performed in two consecutive Presidential Inaugural Parades - for President Obama in 2013, and again for President Trump in 2017.