LUKE - The Town of Luke has been given $200,000 in grant funding by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for community parks and playgrounds.

This can be used to restore the site of the former ballfield.

A public input and information session will be held Wednesday, June 26, at 6 p.m. at the location at Nevison and Mullen avenues to discuss the project. A design proposal will be shared with the public and discussion will follow.

In case of rain, the meeting will be held in Luke Town Hall.

For further information, call Siera Wigfield, Allegany County planner, at swigfield@alleganygov.org or 301-876-9563.



