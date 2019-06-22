Today, there is a houseful of grandkids (all four of them)! Ryder, age 2 - potty training; Kamden, age 14 - still asleep, but not for long!!! There is Aubree - age 8 - staying up here for a whole week, enjoying time with her brother Ryder. Then, there is Ava - age 4 - taking charge of playtime in the girls' room, and so excited to have her cousins to play with!

By Trish Morgan

For the News Tribune

Today, there is a houseful of grandkids (all four of them)! Ryder, age 2 - potty training; Kamden, age 14 - still asleep, but not for long!!! There is Aubree - age 8 - staying up here for a whole week, enjoying time with her brother Ryder. Then, there is Ava - age 4 - taking charge of playtime in the girls' room, and so excited to have her cousins to play with!

Ava is becoming quite the diva. Bossy, demanding, sweet and affectionate, loud, funny - this girl can say the most hilarious things! Out of nowhere!! And...the things she says! Whoa!! Sounds a LOT like "Nana-talk"...and talk, and talk and talk and talk. Sounds like someone else I know!

Ryder. This morning, he got to feed the birds, and he was so excited. He's not too thrilled about the hourly trips to the potty, but it's now serious potty training time. Slept all night in his "big boy" underwear, and dry this morning. Diapers are soon history! Let's hope for dry undies throughout the day.

Kamden. Teenager. Yep. Says it all - although, I have to say, this last year of middle school has been full of highs...and lows. In the gifted program, he aced his report cards throughout the year and served as vice president of the student council. This Nana is very proud of him...always. He is my first-born grandchild - son of my son. Handsome, intelligent and many other things - and a HUGE junk food fan.

I have loved him since the day he was born - even when he told me about the lowest point of his lowest low this school year. It was shocking. It was so out of character, so upsetting. Yet, through it all, my love and support never waivered. It was a hard lesson to learn, and as a Nana - his Nana - I will continue to believe in him and encourage him to stay the course. High school in the fall, and plans for life, too.

Then, there is Aubree. Loves her family, always doted on by me, spoiled by me. She is thoughtful and kind, believes that God loves everyone, and makes me feel special, loved. I have such high hopes for her, and someday - one day - I hope to share her story. For now, it is not my story to tell. But, believe me - she is a miracle. Blessed by God. I saw, and I see it with my own eyes.

Back to today. My youngest son Andy is in charge. It's rather funny! Today, he has to manage a day with this marvelous collection of little people and a teenager who will soon be out of hibernation. Brought out of his cave like a big ol' grizzly bear because of Miss Diva Ava directing (well, bossing LOL) the games and playtime. Look out Andy! The grizzly - with his wild curly dark hair and deep brown eyes - is about to to raise some ruckus at those loud little people!!

Soon that grizzly teenager will make his way to the kitchen - raiding the refrigerator, scrounging around for some grub and tearing into can sodas, bags of Doritos and chips and dip, and foraging for some leftovers.

In the meantime, the little people will soon tire of Miss Ava's demands and wails of "That's mine!" and "No! I told you we're going to do this!" and then, "PLEEEEEEEEASE???????"

Then, Ava and Aubree will come out to see Andy - batting their beautiful big blue and brown eyes - and asking, "Can we go outside?" "Can we go out and see all of the flowers?" "Can we go to the playground?" "Can we, can we, can we, PLEEEEEEEEASE????" I hope Andy is up to all that, plus demands for freeze pops, Kool-Aid Jammers, cheese and crackers and french fries and Happy Meals.

And, then there's the potty training...

Today, Andy will have an experience like he's never had. I have to admit I am SMILING PRETTY BIG RIGHT NOW! I'm thinking of all the things that will go on while TJ is at work and I am heading to Winchester for back injections. Things. The things. All of the things that a group like these unique grandchildren of mine can orchestrate. Let's hope that Andy sees Saturday LOL.









