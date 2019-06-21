KEYSER - Mineral County Relay for Life gets underway at noon Saturday at the South End track, with a full schedule of activities for the day-long event.

For the second year in a row, the event is being held from noon until midnight, as opposed to the previous overnight stay.

A total of 18 teams are signed up to participate, including the News Tribune’s own Bark for Life.

Many of the teams will have tables set up to take donations, sell food or souvenirs and other items to help boost their funds being raised for the American Cancer Society.

The event will kick off with a short opening program and a patriotic around the South End track. Everyone is invited to wear their red, white and blue for the occasion.

The schedule is as follows:



Noon – Welcome Speech

Prayer

Ribbon Cutting

12:15 p.m. – Flag Ceremony & National Anthem

12:30 p.m. - Kick Off Lap (Patriotic Lap)

1:30 p.m. –Hawaiian Lap

2:30 p.m. - Mardi Gras Lap

3:30 p.m. – Crazy Hat Lap

4:30 p.m. – Bubble Lap

6 p.m. - Power of Purple Lap / Survivor Lap

6:30 p.m. – Mr. Relay & Baby Hope

6:45 p.m. – Cake Auction

7 p.m. – Performance by Scott Paxton

8 p.m. – Pajama Lap

9 p.m.– Announcement to prepare for the Luminaria Ceremony

9:15 p.m. – Luminaria Ceremony

10 p.m. – ’50s, ’60s, & ’70s Lap

11 p.m. - Glow Lap

Midnight – Closing Ceremony



