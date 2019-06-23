KEYSER – The WVU Potomac State College baseball staff will host their annual baseball summer camp for campers ages 6 through 13.

The camp will focus on the FUNdamaentals of baseball, including all aspects of infield and outfield defense, hitting, pitching, catching, and base running. Each camper will receive individual instruction in all facets of the game. Campers will be divided into age and ability appropriate groups to maximize their experience.

The camp will be held at Golden Park on the campus of Potomac State College July 8-11 from 9:30 a.m. to noon each day. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. on the first day.

Each camper should bring a baseball glove, caps, bats, batting gloves, baseball shoes, tennis shoes (for indoor use in case of inclement weather), catcher’s equipment, and uniform pants or clothing suitable for play. A water bottle and sunscreen are recommended. All participants will receive a free Potomac State Baseball Camp shirt, which is included in the cost of the camp.

This year marks the 20th edition of the baseball summer camp under the direction of Potomac State head baseball coach Doug Little and assistant coach Don Schafer.

The 2020 season will mark Coach Little’s 23rd year (1993-94, 2000-present), as the head baseball coach at Potomac State College. His record in 19 seasons is a remarkable 740-319-1, including 18 seasons of 30 or more wins. He has been named the American Baseball Coaches Association Regional Coach of the Year 10 times. In 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2011, Little was also named the NJCAA East District Coach of the year in leading the Catamounts to four trips to the Division I JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado. Potomac State has won the NJCAA Region XX Baseball Championship 14 out of the 21 years that Little has been at the helm.

In 2016 Coach Little was elected to the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.

Coach Don Schafer will begin his 21st year at Potomac State College next season. Schafer works closely with the Catamount hitters, producing a .339 batting average over the past 19 seasons, including being ranked in the top 20 among all NJCAA Division I schools 10 of the last 13 years. Schafer has produced four winners of the NJCAA Eastern District Rawlings "Big Stick" award, presented to the leading hitter in the East District. Schafer also serves as the infield instructor, third-base coach and is coordinator for Potomac State's summer and winter baseball camps.

Coaches Little and Schafer have developed 25 players that moved into NCAA Division I programs, and 13 players have been named NJCAA All-Americans.

For more information, contact Coach Little at 304-788-6878, DALittle@mail.wvu.edu or Coach Schafer at 304-788-6851, DJSchafer@mail.wvu.edu or visit bit.ly/pscsummerbaseball.





