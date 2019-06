KEYSER- The John R. Shelton Swimming Pool in Keyser will hold Dollar Day on Monday, June 24, sponsored by Keyser Middle School Wyldlife.

KEYSER- The John R. Shelton Swimming Pool in Keyser will hold Dollar Day on Monday, June 24, sponsored by Keyser Middle School Wyldlife.

The first 100 kids under age 18 will get into the pool free and everyone over 18 will pay just $1.