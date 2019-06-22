KEYSER - After a wait of nine months, the Mineral County Development Authority received disappointing news from CSX Railroad concerning their property in Carpendale - the railway's 300 acres is no longer available for sale.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

Kevin Clark, development authority executive director, said communication from CSX finally was received and with that news, “We are now back to square one” with the desired property acquisition.

The message from Luis Vazquez of the CSX real estate department showed that after consulting management, the 300 acres was no longer available, however, he suggested the development authority “check back in four months” for any further update on the property.

Board member Terry Liller said, “Most of the CSX property was given to them for development.”

Authority president Buck Eagle said that he felt, “Not ever in the future, will CSX do anything with that property,” as he suggested to “wait them out and then negotiate.”

Clark said that several possible reasons for the delay in obtaining the Carpendale railroad property could be because of the closure of Verso and reduced usage of the railway, or a negotiation tactic, or environmental reasons at the site of the property.

The 300 acres in Carpendale would be the desired location for commercial businesses, plus other development in the same area as the proposed bridge from Bowling Green to Mineral Count becomes a reality.

The bridge stated to be in the area of a $5 million project would open that part of the county to business growth and expansion.

Although not known if the offer still stands, several years ago a developer from Pennsylvania was interested in the Carpendale area for placement of a large business to be built among the 300 acres.

The subject of the CSX Railroad brought a comment from Piedmont mayor Ben Smith concerning the mud slide on the community’s Pearl Street in February.

He said that at the bottom of Pearl Street, the CSX Railroad is located, and that company sent several flagmen to assist with the crossing.

Smith said he has received a bill for services by the CSX flagmen for $49,000, and, “They were protecting their own railroad,” while the actual slide was located a good distance from the railway.

He mentioned that Piedmont has no intention on paying that amount, and the bill was sent on to Homeland Security, and, “They refused to pay.”

In other business for the development authority, an election of officers was held, and those selected were John Lusk, president, Buck Eagle, vice president, Shelley Friend, secretary, and Lucas Taylor, treasurer.