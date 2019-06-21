Longest Day fundraiser

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Dunlop House Assisted Living and Memory Care will be holding a Longest Day Fundraiser Night on June 21 from noon-8 p.m. at Dante's of Ironbrige, 10348 Ironbridge Road in Chesterfield. Say the word "Alzheimer's" when you pay and 15% of your total will be donated to the Dunlop House Walk to End Alzheimer's Team benefiting the Alzheimer's Association.

For more information, call Dunlop House at 804-520-0050.

ARLS digital yearbook collection

HOPEWELL — In May 2019, the Appomattox Regional Library System, ARLS, partnered with the Library of Virginia, LVA, to digitize a collection of yearbooks from Hopewell High School spanning the years of 1925 through 1977. To see the ARLS’ digital yearbook collection visit archive.org/details/appomattoxregionallibrary.

If you have a Virginia yearbook from Hopewell High School that is missing, or from any high school in Dinwiddie or Prince George, contact Jeanie Langford at 804-458-6329 ext. 2008 or jlangford@arls.org.

For additional information on events and resources at the Appomattox Regional Library System, visit www.arls.org or call 804-458-6329.

Let's Move summer program

PETERSBURG — Petersburg Recreation, Special Events, and Volunteerism is hosting a Let's Move Summer Program from July 1 - Aug. 16, Monday - Thursday from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. with registration until full. Open to Petersburg residents only; must present recent copy of school report card or progress report with registration. Registration forms can be obtained at the Petersburg Parks and Leisure Services Office at 1937 Johnson Road. Call 804-324-4014 for more information.