CARPENDALE – As plans continue for the second annual Knobley Tunnel Day, the tunnel in Carpendale remains posted for no trespassing as structural repairs are still needed.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

“It’s not going to be ready for tunnel day,” said Carpendale mayor Casey Lambert, noting that both the town and the Region VIII Planning Development Council are reviewing the engineering report.

Region VIII will advise the town on the labor rates and information needed to seek bids to repair the roof timbers.

“Region VIII is also working on securing funding for us,” said Lambert.

In the meantime, some are not obeying the posted warnings.

“We do still have a problem at the tunnel. People are going through. They tore all our signs off,” he added, explaining that when he and others went to view the damage, a man came through on his bike with two dogs. “People have no regard for stuff like that.”

The tunnel was closed in mid-April for public safety.

“Some of it is not in bad shape. It’s been there 100 years,” said Councilman Butch Armentrout as the town is looking to repair about 50 to 70 feet of the structure.

While visitors will have to admire the tunnel from the outside as they attend Tunnel Day July 27, there will be plenty to do in Carpendale.

Over 25 vendors are planned along with a car show and events for all ages.

“We need help and water donations,” said Vickie Hamilton, who is on the committee working to organize the event.

“These women are working hared and we need to support them,” said Lambert.

A second community yard sale is being planned for Aug. 10 in Carpendale in conjunction with the Holy Cross Church.

“The citizens in the town appreciate what you are doing. It’s bringing the town closer together,” added Lambert.

In other business, preliminary work is underway to replace the flow meter in the pumping station.

Lambert noted that the new one is six inch and “has to be done in a different way.”

It is estimated that the project will cost $22,000 to $25,000 and Lambert noted that Delegate Gary Howell is looking into funding sources.

“We owe him a big thanks for being down here and working hard for us,” Lambert said.

Resident Jim Ali asked the council to address speeding on Miller Road.

“It’s like the Daytona 500 going up and coming down,” said Ali. “You can hear them coming clear up Miller Road.

Other residents agreed that it is a problem and even noted black marks on the road across the Doris Marks Bridge.

Emergency personnel responding to calls in Carpendale at high rates of speed were also a concern, as fire and ambulance personnel respond in their private vehicles.

Carpendale is seeking a representative to serve on the Mineral County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“They are trying hard to get the whole county covered,” Lambert said.

On a final note, several vehicles were towed from Carpendale for unpaid tickets.

“Those tickets did get paid and the owners had to pay for towing and storage,” said Lambert.

He reported that one of the dilapidated trailers has been torn down, but that clean up is still needed.

“It’s a slow process, but we’re getting it done,” he concluded.





