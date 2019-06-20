MORGANTOWN – The West Virginia University School of Nursing has announced that its baccalaureate degree, master's degree, Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and post-graduate Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) certificate programs have been granted accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) for another 10 years.

“To have our programs receive accreditation until 2029 is a testament to the outstanding work of our faculty, staff and students on all four of our School of Nursing campuses,” Tara Hulsey, vice president of Health Promotion and Wellness, WVU, and Dean of the School of Nursing, said.

“Accreditation means our students in Beckley, Charleston, Keyser, Morgantown and online are receiving the best possible nursing education, by national standards, at WVU.”

Officially recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a national accreditation agency, the CCNE is an autonomous accrediting agency, contributing to the improvement of the public's health. CCNE ensures the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency programs in nursing. CCNE serves the public interest by assessing and identifying programs that engage in effective educational practices. As a voluntary, self-regulatory process, CCNE accreditation supports and encourages continuing self-assessment by nursing programs and supports continuing growth and improvement of collegiate professional education and nurse residency programs.





