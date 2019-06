KEYSER - The Potomac Band of Cumberland will present a concert at the South End Park tonight (Wednesday, June 19) at 7 p.m. to open the Minco Music Festival.

The band is directed by Dr. Brent Webber, music professor at Frostburg State University. Concert goers are asked to bring chairs or blankets for seating.