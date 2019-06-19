PETERSBURG — City of Petersburg Sheriff Vanessa R. Crawford extends to the citizens of Petersburg, an invitation to attend the city's monthly Triad Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT) Council meeting on Thursday, June 20, at 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, located at 2223 South Crater Road.

Guest speaker will be Rebecca Parsio, RN, BSN, healthcare compliance officer for the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will be sharing information on the DMV medical review process that takes place, particularly as adults grow older.

According to Crawford, the Triad SALT Council is busy year-round, building crime-fighting relationships between older citizens and their local law enforcement representatives. "They are discovering new ways of enhancing the lives of those who have already given much to help their children and grandchildren grow and prosper. Bring a friend and join us in helping to continue to provide resources for our senior citizens in helping them to stay safe and live healthy," Crawford said.

For more information about this month's meeting or about the Triad SALT Council, contact Sheriff Crawford at 733-2369 in the Petersburg Sheriff’s Office.