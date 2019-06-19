Police release few details about the case, say both have protective orders issued against them

PETERSBURG — A city police officer and a woman are facing charges following an investigation into reports of domestic assault.

Police have identified the officer as Trenzas Whitley and the woman as Caitlyn Davis, but have not released the nature of the incident, where it took place or how Whitley and Davis are known to each other. Both are facing one count of domestic assault and have had emergency protective orders issued against them.

It was not officially released how long Whitley has been on the police force. However, a press release issued in 2017 by the Petersburg Police identified him as a "recruit police officer" then.

A police statement said Whitley has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of court proceedings. Both arrests were announced late Tuesday.

When contacted by email, a Petersburg Police spokesman said no further details about the arrest or investigation were being released at this time.