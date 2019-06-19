It may be the middle of June, but basketball is alive and well in the Tri-Cities area.

The L.C. Bird Summer League began play on Monday, with four area teams taking part in the eight team league. Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Prince George and Carver Academy all are participating in the league, with games taking place each night this week at L.C. Bird's gym.

In Monday evening action, Prince George defeated Carver 67-40. Prince George is coming off of a 15-8 campaign that saw them make the regional semifinals, but they are losing three big contributors from last year's team in Jeff Jackson Jr., Patrick Gee, and Jajour Lambert. The summer league poses an opportunity for the young Royals to learn their new identity without that trio, and they were led by led by 6-foor-2 sophomore-to-be Curtis Allen, who scored 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Khalif Dickson, who will be a senior this fall, chipped in with 11 points.

Carver Academy, fresh off of a 21-6 season that saw them win the Region 1B championship, is finding its way after losing region player of the year Mikael Jaaber. The Wolverines were led by 6-foot-5 senior-to-be Rome Hudson, who scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds in the loss to Prince George.

Hopewell nicked King's Fork, 60-58, in their opening game of the summer league. The Blue Devils finished the 2019 season 18-5, and return a strong group led by Elvin Edmonds IV. Dennard Hutchinson, who will move into his senior season next year, led the way with 19 points and eight rebounds in the win, while junior to-be Lomonta Ellis Jr. scored nine.

Finally, in the night-cap of action, Colonial Heights was outplayed by L.C. Bird's second team in the competition, referred to as L.C. Bird 2, 60-37. The Colonials are coming off of a 3-17 season, that saw them fall in each of their final 12 games.

All four teams will continue in action the rest of the week.