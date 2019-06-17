KEYSER - Superintendent-elect Troy Ravenscroft was administered the oath of office Monday evening during the regular meeting of the Mineral County Board of Education.

Ravenscroft, who was offered a three-year contract by the board on May 29, will assume his duties as superintendent on July 1.

Circuit Court Judge Jay Courrier administered the oath to Ravenscroft.